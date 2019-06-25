Home Cities Bhubaneswar

TNIE organises special yoga session at old age home in Bhubaneswar

The session was organised on the premises of Krishna Anand Ashram at Old Town in Bhubaneswar by TNIE in association with Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Academy.

Inmates of Krishna Anand Ashram, an old age home, perform an asana along with volunteers during a Yoga session in Bhubaneswar on Monday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: For the inmates of an old age home in the city, it was a liberating feeling when they learnt Yoga asanas during a special session on Monday.

The session was organised on the premises of Krishna Anand Ashram at Old Town in the city, by The New Indian Express in association with city-based Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Academy.

The elderly, along with a number of volunteers, joined the session modulated by faculties and therapists of the Academy.

The inmates learned various asanas including Vrikshasana, Vajrasana, Dandasana, Trikonasana and participated in Pranayam during the two-hour session which started around 5 pm.

“The awareness campaign on Yoga is praiseworthy. From children to elders, everyone should perform Yoga as this ancient practice guides us to lead a happy, healthy and peaceful life,” said Jyotirmayee Das, a 77-year-old woman inmate of the home for last one-and-half-year.

Kumari Swain (60), another member of the home for last one month, said after coming to the Ashram she has started practising Yoga which is helping her to stay mentally strong.

Old Age Home president Rajesh Mohapatra said Yoga is practised in the Ashram everyday and elderly people are encouraged to perform it as it rejuvenates the mind and maintain inner peace.

A faculty of Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Academy Uswati Lata Hota said performing Yoga and Pranayam helps significantly in healing old-age related ailments. 

Joint pain, a common health issue in old age, can also be cured through various Yoga exercises.

