District officials in Cuttack to visit doorstep and listen to problem

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With an aim to create awareness among people on various developmental programmes of the Government, newly-appointed district Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani has launched ‘Grievances of People at their Doorsteps (GOPAD)’ to listen to the grievances of people.

“District Officials will visit various localities and meet local people to listen to their grievances. The officials will take immediate steps to address people’s grievances,” said Chayani. The Collector has also held discussions with officials of the district administration for proper implementation of GOPAD initiative launched on Thursday.

In the first phase, two teams have been formed for Millennium City. Members of the two teams have started visiting different localities of the city between 8 am and 9.30 am everyday from Friday to listen to the grievances of locals, observe and solve their problems.“The Chief Minister has taken steps to make administration accountable to the people,” said Chayani.