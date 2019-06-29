Home Cities Bhubaneswar

District officials in Cuttack to visit doorstep and listen to problem

Newly-appointed district Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani has also held discussions with officials of the district administration for proper implementation of the GOPAD initiative.

Published: 29th June 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani and CMC Commissioner Ananya Das during GOPAD programme

Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani and CMC Commissioner Ananya Das during GOPAD programme | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  With an aim to create awareness among people on various developmental programmes of the Government, newly-appointed district Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani has launched ‘Grievances of People at their Doorsteps (GOPAD)’ to listen to the grievances of people. 

“District Officials will visit various localities and meet local people to listen to their grievances. The officials will take immediate steps to address people’s grievances,” said Chayani. The Collector has also held discussions with officials of the district administration for proper implementation of GOPAD initiative launched on Thursday. 

In the first phase, two teams have been formed for Millennium City. Members of the two teams have started visiting different localities of the city between 8 am and 9.30 am everyday from Friday to listen to the grievances of locals, observe and solve their problems.“The Chief Minister has taken steps to make administration accountable to the people,” said Chayani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Grievances of People at their Doorsteps Odisha GOPAD Cuttack district Collector Cuttack people grievances
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp