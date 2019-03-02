Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to rope in locals to maintain city parks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon involve local communities for maintenance of its parks in the city.

“Involving local communities in maintenance of parks is highly essential. It will also ensure their sustainability,” said a BMC official while inaugurating four parks developed under AMRUT scheme in the city.

He said, to start with, local communities will be engaged for management of four newly inaugurated parks at Bhimatangi, Mulapadia, Kalpana residential area and Bhuasuni.

The civic body has spent Rs 95 lakh for development of these parks.

The new parks have adequate space, open gym facility for elders and recreational facilities for children. With inauguration of these four parks, the total number of BMC parks in the city has gone up to 54.

Though BMC has its sanitation wing which is responsible for cleaning of these parks, poor manpower was a concern. It has already handed over some of its parks to Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and local communities for maintenance. A total 36 parks will be developed in Bhubaneswar under AMRUT scheme. While construction of 21 parks has been completed, work on the remaining will be completed shortly.