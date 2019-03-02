Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to rope in locals to maintain city parks

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon involve local communities for maintenance of its parks in the city.

Published: 02nd March 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

A newly inaugurated park in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon involve local communities for maintenance of its parks in the city.

“Involving local communities in maintenance of parks is highly essential. It will also ensure their sustainability,” said a BMC official while inaugurating four parks developed under AMRUT scheme in the city.

He said, to start with, local communities will be engaged for management of four newly inaugurated parks at Bhimatangi, Mulapadia, Kalpana residential area and Bhuasuni.

The civic body has spent Rs 95 lakh for development of these parks.

The new parks have adequate space, open gym facility for elders and recreational facilities for children. With inauguration of these four parks, the total number of BMC parks in the city has gone up to 54.

Though BMC has its sanitation wing which is responsible for cleaning of these parks, poor manpower was a concern. It has already handed over some of its parks to Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and local communities for maintenance. A total 36 parks will be developed in Bhubaneswar under AMRUT scheme. While construction of 21 parks has been completed, work on the remaining will be completed shortly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp