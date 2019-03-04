Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Inmates of Bhubaneswar hostel protest lack of basic facilities 

Inmates of Thakkar Bapa Special Boys’ Hostel at Unit III here on Sunday staged a road blockade protesting over lack of basic facilities and poor quality of food served to them. 

Published: 04th March 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Inmates of SC/ST boys’ hostel staging dharna in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Inmates of Thakkar Bapa Special Boys’ Hostel at Unit III here on Sunday staged a road blockade protesting over lack of basic facilities and poor quality of food served to them. 

Hundreds of inmates sat on dharna in front of the hostel gate blocking the Exhibition Ground road for several hours. Inmates of the hostel, set up by SC and ST Development department, alleged that the standard of food provided to them is  poor.

“The rice provided to us some times is not properly cooked,” alleged one of the hostel inmates. They demanded that the officials should pay surprise visit to the hostel to monitor the quality of food being served to the inmates. They said the hostel also lacks proper hygiene. 

They alleged the Government is spending `720 per student per month for food and `30 towards miscellaneous expenditure which includes purchase of soap, oil and toothpaste. The amount in inadequate, they added. The inmates called off their protest in the afternoon after authorities assured to look into their grievances.

The Welfare Extension Officer (WEO) of city responsible for management of the hostel, however, couldn’t be reached for comments. The agitation by the students caused serious inconvenience to commuters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp