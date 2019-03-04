Security beefed up for Shivaratri in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Elaborate security arrangements have been made at various Shiva temples in the Capital City for smooth conduct of Maha Shivaratri on Monday.

The devotees have been asked to cooperate with temple officials for peaceful celebration.

Since Lingaraj temple is the major crowd-puller during Shivaratri every year as lakhs of devotees from different parts of the State throng the shrine, special arrangements have been made to thwart any untoward incident.

While about 32 CCTV cameras have been installed in the temple to monitor suspicious activities, barricades have been erected for hassle free movement of the devotees.

According to temple administration, the ritual will begin at 3 am and the devotees will be allowed to have ‘Sahana mela darshan’ (free for all devotees) of the deity between 3.30 am and 10.30 am. The ‘Mahasnana’ ritual will be performed between 11.30 am and 12.15 pm, followed by ‘Sahana mela darshan’ from 3.45 pm to 4.45 pm, ‘besha’ ritual from 5.15 pm to 5.45 pm, ‘sandhya alati’ from 7.10 pm to 7.30 pm and ‘sandhya dhupa’ from 8.55 pm to 10 pm. The ‘Mahadeepa’ will be lifted atop the temple at 10 pm.

Rituals will continue even after the Mahadeep is lit. ‘Sahana mela darshan’ will also continue from 10 pm to 11 pm and ‘Harihar bheta’ ritual will be observed from 3.30 am to 4.30 am.

Adequate light and water arrangements have been made for the devotees, said Lingaraj temple executive officer Pradeep Kumar Sahu.

DCP Anup Sahu said, “About 24 platoons of police force along with five additional DCPs, 25 inspectors, and 80 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors have been deployed at Lingaraj temple for the festival.” Besides, the local police stations have been instructed to beef up the security at other Shiva temples in the city for smooth and peaceful conduct of the festival.