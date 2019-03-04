Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Security beefed up for Shivaratri in Bhubaneswar

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at various Shiva temples in the Capital City for smooth conduct of Maha Shivaratri on Monday. 

Published: 04th March 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Lingaraj temple decked up on the eve of Shivaratri in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | biswanth swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Elaborate security arrangements have been made at various Shiva temples in the Capital City for smooth conduct of Maha Shivaratri on Monday. 

The devotees have been asked to cooperate with temple officials for peaceful celebration.
Since Lingaraj temple is the major crowd-puller during Shivaratri every year as lakhs of devotees from different parts of the State throng the shrine, special arrangements have been made to thwart any untoward incident. 

While about 32 CCTV cameras have been installed in the temple to monitor suspicious activities, barricades have been erected for hassle free movement of the devotees. 
According to temple administration, the ritual will begin at 3 am and the devotees will be allowed to have ‘Sahana mela darshan’ (free for all devotees) of the deity between 3.30 am and 10.30 am. The ‘Mahasnana’ ritual will be performed between 11.30 am and 12.15 pm, followed by ‘Sahana mela darshan’ from 3.45 pm to 4.45 pm, ‘besha’ ritual from 5.15 pm to 5.45 pm, ‘sandhya alati’ from 7.10 pm to 7.30 pm and ‘sandhya dhupa’ from 8.55 pm to 10 pm. The ‘Mahadeepa’ will be lifted atop the temple at 10 pm.  

Rituals will continue even after the Mahadeep is lit. ‘Sahana mela darshan’ will also continue from 10 pm to 11 pm and ‘Harihar bheta’ ritual will be observed from 3.30 am to 4.30 am. 
Adequate light and water arrangements have been made for the devotees, said Lingaraj temple executive officer Pradeep Kumar Sahu.  

DCP Anup Sahu said, “About 24 platoons of police force along with five additional DCPs, 25 inspectors, and 80 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors have been deployed at Lingaraj temple for the festival.” Besides, the local police stations have been instructed to beef up the security at other Shiva temples in the city for smooth and peaceful conduct of the festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp