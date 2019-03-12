Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bike robbed at knife point in Capital City

Threatening him with a knife, the miscreants fled with his motorcycle.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Think twice before getting down your motorcycle or car at the roadside in the Capital as you may be at risk of being looted by miscreants who can in seconds snatch your valuables before fleeing the spot. On Sunday night, Tushar Sahoo, an employee of a private firm in Mancheswar Industrial Estate, did not expect that answering the call of nature after getting down his motorcycle will cost him dear. Tushar, a resident of Niladri Vihar, was returning home when he was waylaid by three bike-borne miscreants.

Threatening him with a knife, the miscreants fled with his motorcycle. All this happened hardly 100 metre away from the busy Rasulgarh square at around 9.15 pm. “One of the miscreants put a knife on my neck and to save my life, I gave them keys of the motorcycle,” Tushar said. On Monday, he lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police and informed the cops that the miscreants fled towards Vani Vihar after committing the crime.

This was the second time he was robbed near Rasulgarh square. “Some days back, when I was going on my motorcycle, two bike-borne miscreants snatched my mobile phone in front of a busy mall in Rasulgarh area at around 11 am. I had also lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police in this regard,” he said. Police said investigation into the matter is on. In a bid to intensify patrolling in the Capital City, Commissionerate Police had procured at least 10 new PCR vehicles last year.

