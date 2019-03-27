Home Cities Bhubaneswar

NRRI develops nine new paddy varieties

The scientists of National Rice Research Institute (NRRI), here have developed nine new varieties of high yielding paddy suitable for farmers across the country.

Published: 27th March 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

CR Dhan 802 (Subhas) at dough stage

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The scientists of National Rice Research Institute (NRRI), here have developed nine new varieties of high yielding paddy suitable for farmers across the country.
Among these, two climate smart varieties CR Dhan 801 and CR Dhan 802 with in-built drought and submergence stresses tolerance are unique and first in rice research, said Dr SK Pradhan, Principal Scientist of the Institute. 

Submergence tolerance quantitative trait loci (QTL), Sub1 and drought yield QTLs, qDTY1.1, qDTY2.1, and qDTY3.1 are stacked in the background of Swarna variety through marker-assisted backcross breeding, said Dr Pradhan.

While CR Dhan 801 has been recommended for cultivation in Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, CR Dhan 802 has been recommended for the farmers of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

As per the suggestion of the last Standing Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, CR Dhan 802 has been christened ‘Subhas’ after Cuttack-born freedom fighter Subhas Bose.
With water becoming a scarce commodity, two other varieties of paddy have been released for water limiting areas. While CR Dhan 204 is for Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, CR Dhan 205 is for Odisha, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. These two varieties are early maturing type and require considerably less water than irrigated rice, said Dr Pradhan.

The Institute has developed three varieties for irrigated ecology. CR Dhan 306 matures in 130-135 days while CR Dhan 309 is a long slender grained type variety with maturity duration of 125 days. CR Dhan 311 is a specialty type of rice containing more protein and zinc in the grain. This variety matures in 125 days, he informed.

The other two newly developed varieties of paddy CR Dhan 510 and CR Dhan 511 which mature in 160 days have been recommended for water logged semi-deep water ecology of Odisha and West Bengal, the Principal Scientist said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paddy varieties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp