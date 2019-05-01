Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on toes for cyclone onslaught

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sensing strong impact of tropical cyclone Fani in the Capital, the civic authorities on Tuesday reviewed their preparedness and opened a control room to help citizens in case of exigency. With Fani expected to hit Odisha coast on May 3, its path, after the landfall, will decide the impact on Bhubaneswar.

Weather experts said, strong wind and heavy rainfall may also be felt in the Capital as it will be one of the locations which will come under the radii of the cyclone.

Citizens recalled the fury of the storm they had experienced when the Capital was under the grip of 1999 Super Cyclone. The Super Cyclone had ripped through the green canopy of the city while wreaking havoc on its infrastructure. However, things have changed significantly over the last 20 years. When the City experienced cyclone Phailin in October 2013, the damage was limited.

The projected intensity of Fani has sent a sense of panic, with people seen stocking up on essential items.

However, a major cause of worry for the City could be flooding and water-logging. With most drainage channels clogged and uncleaned, the heavy rains could trigger urban flooding in many parts of Bhubaneswar. Last year, the City reeled under flooding and water-logging after heavy showers during monsoon exposed how ill-equipped the civic agencies were.

Sensing a repetition, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday convened a meeting with all government machineries asking them to remain prepared for any eventuality. The civic body has asked its 13 zonal officers to ensure proper discharge of water through major drains to prevent water logging, particularly in the low lying areas which often face the menace.

Additional Commissioner Surath Chandra Mallick said, a 24x7 control room will operate from May 1 to 5 with helpline number under Bhubaneswar One - 18000 345 0061.