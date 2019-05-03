Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Fani batters AIIMS Bhubaneswar unit, rips off hostel roof

Videos doing rounds on social media showed the impact of the powerful gales and heavy rain after Fani hit around 10 a.m.

All India Institute of Medical sciences in Bhubaneswar (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) unit here on Friday reported extensive damage hours after the Category 4 Cyclone Fani made landfall on the Odisha coast wreaking havoc and leaving a trail of destruction.

"Extensive damage to the structure of AIIMS Bhubaneswar reported. All patients, staff, students are safe. Many water tanks have blown off, lighting poles are down, air-conditioners damaged. We have enough supplies, ready to support the state," said Health Secretary Preeti Sudan.

The roof of a building at AIIMS Bhubaneswar was seen being ripped off in one such video clip that was tweeted by the government's media department, villages submerged and trees and electricity poles uprooted.

In the other videos posted by Sitangshu Kar, the Director General of the Press Information Bureau, the roof of an undergraduate hostel in the Bhubaneswar AIIMS was seen being blown off.

Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
