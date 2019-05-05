Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Heat, water scarcity: Traders feed on misery of Bhubaneswarites as Cyclone Fani strikes

Despite high prices, there was a competition among people and other business vendors to purchase the generators.

Published: 05th May 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Huge rush at a fuel station in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Make hay while the sun shines, goes the adage. In Bhubaneswar, the traders are making a killing out of the misery of people hit by monster cyclone Fani. As the Capital City retreated to darkness and struggled with drinking water supply, the demand for DG sets soared. And traders, needless to say, made brisk business. 

Sample this: A trader in Cuttack-Puri road even sold a one KVA DG twice the market price. One KVA DG sets, with a market price of Rs 7,500 each, was sold roughly between Rs 11, 500 to Rs 14,500, while price of 3KVA DG sets with a market price of Rs 22,000 were being sold with a starting price of Rs 32,000. A trader who had 10 3KVA DG sets put all the sets to auction along Cuttack-Puri Road. Such was the greed feeding on opportunity to get rich.

ALSO READ | Twin City runs out of cash post-Cyclone Fani  

Despite high prices, there was a competition among people and other business vendors to purchase the generators. A man purchased one of those DG sets at Rs 52,000. The rush to purchase the DG sets was so high that it triggered a scuffle among buyers and police had to intervene. Traders, unable to control the rush, were even seen selling generators at their homes. The fact that a day after the cyclone hit the City, mercury was back to its scorching high was responsible for the demand. Also the fact that many residents use individual bore-well for domestic needs. With no power, they had no other option.

Similarly, price of batteries and inverters was equally high due to higher demand. A battery with a price tag of Rs 3,500 in market was being sold at Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000. Likewise, the price of a 1.2KVA inverter in Bhubaneswar on the day was Rs 18,500 against the factory price of Rs 13,500. 

ALSO READ | Odisha govt uses chopper to fix water crisis

If this was not enough, traders dealing with DG sets and water pumps on rent were charging roughly between Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 to households to fill water tanks. “The usual cost to use DG sets and water pump on rent to fill water tank is Rs 300 for two hours. However, we are being forced to pay through our nose in absence of any other options,” a local said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar water supply Odisha cyclone Bhubaneswar water crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp