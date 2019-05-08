BMC distributes relief in 66 wards of capital city

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday started distributing the Chief Minister’s special assistance for victims of extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani. On the day, relief of `2,000 as distress assistance and `500 for purchasing polythene sheets was provided to beneficiaries in 66 of the 67 Wards of the City. Relief will be distributed in the remaining Ward on Wednesday.

“The assistance will be provided to 1,04, 814 beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA). An eligible beneficiary will have to produce the ration card to avail the relief. About 23, 000 beneficiaries received the relief on Tuesday,” said a BMC official.

All the relief distribution centres across 66 Wards witnessed huge rush of beneficiaries. Sources said total assistance of more than `25.5 crore will be distributed to the cyclone-affected beneficiaries in the City.

BMC started the pilot distribution of relief in five Wards of the Capital on Monday. The entire operation is being carried out with deployment of adequate police forces to avoid any law and order situation.