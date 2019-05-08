Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC distributes relief in 66 wards of capital city

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday started distributing the Chief Minister’s special assistance for victims of extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani. 

Published: 08th May 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

A serpentine queue of beneficiaries to collect relief materials at Capital High School in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday started distributing the Chief Minister’s special assistance for victims of extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani. On the day, relief of `2,000 as distress assistance and `500 for purchasing polythene sheets was provided to beneficiaries in 66 of the 67 Wards of the City. Relief will be distributed in the remaining Ward on Wednesday.

“The assistance will be provided to 1,04, 814 beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA). An eligible beneficiary will have to  produce the ration card to avail the relief. About 23, 000 beneficiaries  received the relief on Tuesday,” said a BMC official.

All the relief distribution centres across 66 Wards witnessed huge rush of beneficiaries. Sources said total assistance of more than `25.5 crore will be distributed to the cyclone-affected beneficiaries in the City.
BMC started the pilot distribution of relief in five Wards of the Capital on Monday. The entire operation is being carried out with deployment of adequate police forces to avoid any law and order situation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar BMCcyclone reliefCyclone FaniCyclone Fani relief
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp