Cyclone Fani: Deadly days not yet over in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: Power outage, loss of green canopy and an unbearable stretch of heat - if the day temperature is not deadly enough, alarming humidity levels are. Bhubaneswar did not have so bad in recent memory.

With restoration of power taking longer than assured by the Government, thanks to the massive damage caused by Fani and the time-consuming restoration process, people are going through hell. Literally.

There have been reports of aid workers hit by heat strokes across the Capital. At many places, locals have ghearoed CESU offices and officials demanding immediate restoration of power supply as patience is running thin. Police have been on their toes to maintain law and order. With the weather office predicting even more days of intense heat, things are set to be worse because the power situation is too patchy at the moment.

On the day, the Capital City recorded a little above 37 degree C but the humidity level was 75 per cent, leaving people gasping for breath. For senior citizens and children, it has been a deadly seven days since Fani struck on May 3.

The India Meteorological Centre (IMD) has already issued a heatwave alert for 11 districts the State. “Heatwave condition is expected to prevail at isolated places in Odisha in next 24 hours,” the national forecaster said.

Hot conditions will prevail in the interior parts of the State for at least next two days, while the coastal areas will witness high percentage of humidity during the period. The met office attributed weather conditions to hot north-westerly wind flowing from central India.

In fact, there is a forecast that large parts of central, northern and southern States will be under the grip of an intense heat wave. Odisha will feel its pinch.

“Temperatures will not be high in coastal areas but humidity will remain very high in the region during next two to three days,” Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said.

As coastal areas witnessed heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclone Fani, evaporation of soil moisture is high in the region and this is leading to humidity. Apart from this, southerly moist air flowing towards the coastal region was also causing high humidity in the region.

On Friday, the highest temperature of 45.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Titlagarh. While the highest percentage of humidity was recorded at Paradip with 89 per cent, followed by Gopalpur 84 per cent, Balasore 80 per cent, Bhubaneswar 75 per cent and Cuttack 72 per cent.

Met officials informed that the people are likely to get some relief due to thunderstorm activities after May 12. “In next three days, thunderstorm activities are expected at isolated places in the State. From May 15, thunderstorm activity will occur at many places in the State,” Biswas said.