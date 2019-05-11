Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cyclone Fani: Deadly days not yet over in Bhubaneshwar

At many places, locals have ghearoed CESU offices demanding quick power restoration

Published: 11th May 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

ITI students aiding electricity restoration to domestic consumers in Bhubaneswar

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Power outage, loss of green canopy and an unbearable stretch of heat - if the day temperature is not deadly enough, alarming humidity levels are. Bhubaneswar did not have so bad in recent memory.

With restoration of power taking longer than assured by the Government, thanks to the massive damage caused by Fani and the time-consuming restoration process, people are going through hell. Literally. 
There have been reports of aid workers hit by heat strokes across the Capital. At many places, locals have ghearoed CESU offices and officials demanding immediate restoration of power supply as patience is running thin. Police have been on their toes to maintain law and order. With the weather office predicting even more days of intense heat, things are set to be worse because the power situation is too patchy at the moment. 

On the day, the Capital City recorded a little above 37 degree C but the humidity level was 75 per cent, leaving people gasping for breath. For senior citizens and children, it has been a deadly seven days since Fani struck on May 3.

ALSO READ | Power, water should top State Government’s priority: Ghulam Nabi Azad

The India Meteorological Centre (IMD) has already issued a heatwave alert for 11 districts the State. “Heatwave condition is expected to prevail at isolated places in Odisha in next 24 hours,” the national forecaster said.

Hot conditions will prevail in the interior parts of the State for at least next two days, while the coastal areas will witness high percentage of humidity during the period. The met office attributed weather conditions to hot north-westerly wind flowing from central India.
In fact, there is a forecast that large parts of central, northern and southern States will be under the grip of an intense heat wave. Odisha will feel its pinch. 

“Temperatures will not be high in coastal areas but humidity will remain very high in the region during next two to three days,” Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said.  
As coastal areas witnessed heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclone Fani, evaporation of soil moisture is high in the region and this is leading to humidity. Apart from this, southerly moist air flowing towards the coastal region was also causing high humidity in the region.

On Friday, the highest temperature of 45.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Titlagarh. While the highest percentage of humidity was recorded at Paradip with 89 per cent, followed by Gopalpur 84 per cent, Balasore 80 per cent, Bhubaneswar 75 per cent and Cuttack 72 per cent.

Met officials informed that the people are likely to get some relief due to thunderstorm activities after May 12. “In next three days, thunderstorm activities are expected at isolated places in the State. From May 15, thunderstorm activity will occur at many places in the State,” Biswas said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp