Woman’s decomposed body found in Bhubaneshwar flat   

The decomposed body of a 49-year-old woman was found in her flat within Lingaraj police limits here on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The decomposed body of a 49-year-old woman was found in her flat within Lingaraj police limits here on Thursday.
Police said the victim, identified as Manideepa Patnaik, had a strained relationship with her husband and was staying alone for the last five years. Her son is based in Delhi. Manideepa, a linguist, was earlier staying in the USA before moving back to Bhubaneswar. 

Sources said the woman hardly interacted with her neighbours and her mental health condition was reportedly unstable. Manideepa’s son had come to meet her on Tuesday, but as she did not open the door and her phone was switched off, he returned to Delhi. Later, the neighbours informed the woman’s father, who is a doctor, that they had not seen her for the last few days. Manideepa’s father reached her flat on Thursday but she did not open the door following which police were informed. Subsequently, the cops broke into the flat and found her decomposed body on the bed.

“Preliminary investigation suggests Manideepa committed suicide. However, the exact reason behind the woman’s death can be ascertained after her postmortem report is received,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

