Fatal road mishaps on rise in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fatal accidents have become a regular affair on the roads of the State Capital. On Monday, a man and his son died after they were hit by an unidentified vehicle on Acharya Vihar flyover.

The deceased are 55-year-old Gangadhar Moharana and his son 25-year-old Lakshman Moharana. Police said Gangadhar and his son were going to Cuttack on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit them. The duo was rushed to Capital Hospital and later, Lakshman was shifted to a private hospital. However, both of them succumbed.

“A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the vehicle involved in the mishap,” said police.

In the last eight days, as many as five persons have been killed in separate accidents on flyovers of the City. On May 20, the driver of a heavy vehicle died after hitting the rear of a stationary truck on the flyover near CRPF square. Similarly, two youths died after coming under the wheels of a truck on Baramunda flyover on Saturday.

Drivers of heavy vehicles can be seen driving recklessly on City roads and they often overtake recklessly putting lives of other commuters at risk. Though traffic interceptors have been deployed on the highway, these are mostly used to collect fines from truck drivers for overloading and not for other violations.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said the cops will work with the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) to check over speeding on the flyovers. The DCPs of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will submit a revised list of black spots following which precautionary measures will be taken, he added.