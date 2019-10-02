Odisha Cong starts Prerak selection

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The process for revival of Congress in the State started on Tuesday with the launch of training programme for ‘Preraks’ who will form core cadre of the party with an ideological base.

The training programme was inaugurated by Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh, who is on a four day visit of the State. Singh said ‘Preraks’ have a significant role to play in building a strong opposition to Narendra Modi Government.

Political, social and economical condition of the country has become complicated during the Modi regime, Singh said and added that common citizens are at the receiving end due to spiralling prices of essential commodities.

Preraks will have a key role to play in organising Congress workers at the grassroots level, identifying youth and student leaders for the new generation and propagate the ideology of the grand old party to bring a positive impact on the present day society, Singh said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik targeted those criticising Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru without taking part in the Independence movement. Convenor of the training programme Subhendu Mohanty requested Singh and Patnaik to select disciplined workers of the party below 50 years to ensure quality.

The training programme was attended by 130 workers out of which 33 will be selected and their names sent to AICC for clearance. The selected PRERAKs will train 150 workers in each district. AICC secretary G Rudra Raju, OPCC working president Pradip Majhi, national trainers Anil Choudhury and Seikh Mastan Ali were present.