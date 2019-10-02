Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Cong starts Prerak selection

The process for revival of Congress in the State started on Tuesday with the launch of training programme for ‘Preraks’ who will form core cadre of the party with an ideological base.

Published: 02nd October 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The process for revival of Congress in the State started on Tuesday with the launch of training programme for ‘Preraks’ who will form core cadre of the party with an ideological base.
The training programme was inaugurated by Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh, who is on a four day visit of the State. Singh said ‘Preraks’ have a significant role to play in building a strong opposition to Narendra Modi Government.

Political, social and economical condition of the country has become complicated during the Modi regime, Singh said and added that common citizens are at the receiving end due to spiralling prices of essential commodities.

Preraks will have a key role to play in organising Congress workers at the grassroots level, identifying youth and student leaders for the new generation and propagate the ideology of the grand old party to bring a positive impact on the present day society, Singh said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik targeted those criticising Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru without taking part in the Independence movement. Convenor of the training programme Subhendu Mohanty requested Singh and Patnaik to select disciplined workers of the party below 50 years to ensure quality.

The training programme was attended by 130 workers out of which 33 will be selected and their names sent to AICC for clearance. The selected PRERAKs will train 150 workers in each district. AICC secretary G Rudra Raju, OPCC working president Pradip Majhi, national trainers Anil Choudhury and  Seikh Mastan Ali were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp