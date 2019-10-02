Home Cities Bhubaneswar

XEBS Centre of Excellence in Sports Management rolls out first course

Members outside XEBS-Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The  XEBS-AHLUWALIA Centre of Excellence in Sports Management has announced its very first academic programme which would be a three-month certificate course with the first batch kicking off on October 27.

A collaboration of Xavier University with Emlyon Business School, France, Sports and Youth Services Department and KJS Ahluwalia Group, the Centre of Excellence unveiled the short-term programme at a special introduction in XIMB here on Monday. 
The course, first of its kind in the State, would be a peek into the Master’s degree slated to be launched next year and aims to tap emerging opportunities in sports ecosystem of Odisha.
Over 200 people including sportspersons, government representatives, professionals and students turned up to get a preview of the certificate course. Chairman of Xavier Emlyon Business School (XEBS) Ashley Fernandes, Vice Chancellor Xavier University, Father Antony Uvari and Director, Sports Vineel Krishna were present. 

The certificate programme will have nine modules spread over 12 days each with eight teaching hours. The curriculum focuses on the sports organisations and covers innovation and leadership, strategic management, sports marketing, financial management, management of sports events, strategic communication, sponsorship and patronage as well as corporate social responsibility.
XEBS Chairman Fernandes said, the Centre of Excellence will be a nodal point for all other high performance centres operating out of Odisha apart from being deeply rooted in the local sports and education eco-system.

Director, Sports and Youth Services Department Vineel Krishna said since sports management is need of the hour, the Government wanted a unique platform for aspiring sports professionals who will be instrumental in shaping sporting ecosystem where sports can be used to changing lives, organisations and communities. This program is the first step toward this change, he said.
Terming the Centre as a game-changer for Odisha, Father Uvari said Xavier University is proud to be part of the Centre of Excellence which is one-of-it-kind in the country. With its vast pool of academic resources, the university can contribute immensely to the programme and research work that will be undertaken. 

Managing Director of KJS Ahluwalia Group Prashant Ahluwalia observed that the centre be a preferred destination for professionals wanting to pursue a career in this domain.

