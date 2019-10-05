Cong organises intellectual meet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress leaders targeted the BJP-led Central Government during its intellectual meet organised to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by alleging that there is a conspiracy to undermine Gandhian thoughts.

Presiding over the meet, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said Gandhian thought was based on truth and non-violence. “The society will be free from all evils, corruption and superstitions with the spread of Gandhian philosophy,” he said.

The convention was inaugurated by AICC general secretary and Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh. Convener Arya Kumar Gyanendra coordinated the programme.

Participating in the discussion, linguist Debi Prasanna Patnaik, former vice-chancellor of Culture University Bimalendu Mohanty, senior journalist Rabi Das and columnist Tushar Kanta alleged that there is a conspiracy to show Gandhism in poor light in recent years.

Stating that there is an undeclared emergency in the country, they criticised the Centre for the economic slowdown. Secretaries of the AICC G Rudraraju, Mastan Valli and Anil Choudhury, former minister Panchanan Kanungo and MLAs Suresh Kumar Routray and Mohammed Moquim also participated in the discussion.