Submit realistic estimates, Govt asks officers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has sought proposals from different administrative departments for 2019-20 supplementary budget that is likely to be presented in the Assembly in December.

Principal Secretary, Finance, Ashok Kumar Meena has asked administrative departments to formulate the supplementary proposals expeditiously in accordance with the guidelines and submit the proposals online by October 22.

“The programme expenditure proposals also need to be submitted to Planning and Convergence department which will communicate ceiling to administrative departments. Later, the administrative departments will make scheme-wise distribution of the ceiling and submit it to the Planning and Convergence department subsequently,” he said.

Since the limit of fiscal deficit of 3.5 per cent of GSDP was fully employed for financing the annual budget, the Finance department has clarified it would not be possible to make substantive provision under any unit in the absence of adequate resource back up.

Meena has directed estimating and controlling officers not to prepare the supplementary proposals in a routine manner, but pay personal attention on actual needs and should be commensurate with their actual spending capacity.

While lump sum provision has been made for building works in the annual budget of user departments for ongoing works, in respect of new works, token provision will be made in the supplementary statement of expenditure along with the list of new work for legislative approval.

“Realistic assessment of requirements need to be made so that scarce resources can be utilised effectively, efficiently and in a prudent manner. Any deviation in this regard would attract personal liability under the provision of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act,” he warned. The departments have been asked to submit proposals using Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

Fresh approach

Annual budget presented on July 1 was pegged at `1.39 lakh crore

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari had presented first Special Supplementary budget of `1,443 crore

on July 12

Proposals of Depts whose actual expenditure is less than 40 per cent of allocated budget by September-end will not be considered

Administrative depts required to spend at least 60 per cent of the Budget provision by December 31