Now, Odisha gears up to make vicinity of Lingaraj temple encroachment-free

Though efforts had been made by the State Government in the past to regulate illegal constructions and remove encroachments, it hasn’t achieved desired results. 

Published: 13th October 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 02:21 PM

Vehicles illegally parked on Bindusagar premises in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

(Photo | Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A few weeks after clearing unauthorised constructions around Jagannath Temple in Puri, the State Government has decided to clear encroachments near Lingaraj Temple in the Capital for conservation of the 12th-century shrine.

Additional Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Development Authority, Harishchandra Nayak on Saturday said a joint survey will be carried out by the officials of BDA, BMC, General Administration department and Lingaraj Temple administration to demarcate government, private and temple land around the shrine and evict encroachers. The joint survey will be carried out from Tuesday, Nayak informed. 

The team will conduct a two-day survey and the areas surrounding Bindu Sagar may also be included, said sources.

The move is necessary for conservation of the shrine as well as management of traffic, said BDA officials. Suggestions will be taken from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for implementation of the move after the survey work is completed, they stated.

Unregulated and unauthorised constructions and encroachment by roadside vendors are the main reasons behind poor crowd management and traffic mess in the area.

The temple has around 80 feet space on its East and North sides and less than 30 feet space on its South and West.

Though efforts had been made by the State Government in the past to regulate illegal constructions and remove encroachments, it hasn’t achieved desired results. 

Additional Commissioner, BMC, Abanikanta Patnaik said all encroachments around the temple identified during the survey will be immediately removed for widening of roads and creation of more public space.

If required, the Government may also acquire private land in the area for this purpose, he said.  The total area surrounding the temple where eviction and land acquisition will be carried out will be decided only after the survey, he said.

