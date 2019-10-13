Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Only two qualify for 22 District Judge posts

Published: 13th October 2019 11:52 AM

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Only two candidates have cleared the competitive examination-2019 conducted by Orissa High Court for filling up 22 vacancies in the District Judge cadre.

Just four out of 352 candidates had qualified in the written examination and appeared the interview on September 30.

The High Court had through an advertisement invited applications for filling up 14 posts through limited competitive examination for judicial officers who had completed five years of service.

In a separate advertisement, applications were invited for filling up eight posts through direct recruitment from the Bar for law graduates with minimum seven years experience and aged between 35 and 45.

According to official notifications after scrutiny of applications, 335 candidates were found eligible to appear the written examination for direct recruitment from the Bar and only three had qualified for interview.

Similarly, 17 candidates were found eligible to take the limited competitive examination for judicial officers and of them only one had qualified.

The results of interview notified by the Registrar (Administration) recently stated that two selected candidates - Rajashree Mohapatra and Dipti Prakash Brahma - are recommended to the State Government for appointment to the posts in the cadre of District Judge by way of Direct Recruitment from the Bar for 2019”.

In another notice the Registrar (Administration) said: “No candidate is found suitable for the posts in the cadre of District Judge through Limited Competitive Examination”.

For direct recruitment from the Bar, candidates had to appear two papers of 100 marks each whereas in judicial officers’ category, candidates appeared two papers of 75 marks each. Each paper was of two hours duration.

To qualify the candidates were expected to secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the two written papers with not less than 45 per cent marks in individual paper.

