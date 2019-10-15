Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC survey to detect holding tax defaulters

The civic body has sought Expression of Interest from interested SHGs in this regard by October 16.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After failing to meet its tax collection target last year, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to conduct a survey in all wards to find the exact number of holding tax and trade licence fee defaulters and collect taxes through Self Help Groups (SHGs). 

The civic body has sought Expression of Interest from interested SHGs in this regard by October 16. The SHGs shortlisted through a competitive bidding will be engaged at ward level for survey and tax collection. The SHGs will be required to depute their members to carry out the survey of households and trade licence holders in each ward and collect holding taxes trade licence fee from them.

For every `40 lakh collected, the selected SHGs will get one per cent i.e `40,000 towards commission. 
Officials in BMC said the survey is expected to help the Corporation improve its revenue collection and meet tax collection target in a given year. A BMC official said last year revenue collection of BMC stood at `101 crore of which the combined share of holding tax and trade licence fee was nearly 41 per cent. However, the tax collection was not encouraging as against the target of around `45 crore the civic body could collect only `37 crore towards holding tax. The collection of trade licence fee was also dismal. 

Sources in BMC said currently only around one lakh households are paying holding tax and around 15,000 vendors and businessmen paying trade licence fees. As per the existing list, defaulters are yet to pay holding tax and trade licence fee of around `9.3 crore to the civic body.

The BMC officials admitted that lack of manpower and more responsibility on existing field staff is affecting revenue collection. They, however, said roping in SHGs is expected to bring positive changes in tax collection. The survey will also help bring out the actual number of defaulters of holding tax and trade licence fee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp