Coal crunch forces OPGC to shut down 1 unit 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State-owned Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) shut down one of the two units of its Stage-I thermal power plant at Banharpalli in Jharsuguda district on Sunday night due to coal crunch.With no tangible improvement in supply of the fossil fuel by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), resumption of power generation from the closed unit in the immediate future appears bleak. “If the current situation prevails for a few more days, we will be forced to shut down another unit within a week,” highly placed sources in OPGC said.

Despite best of efforts, MCL could manage to deliver 14,000 tonnes of coal on Monday against OPGC’s daily requirement of 24,000. The coal company had promised to improve fuel supply from Monday.

The Coal India subsidiary had assured to improve the fuel supply from Monday with the condition that the district administration takes care of the law and order situation prevailing in Ib Valley area. As the local resistance over removal of overburden from Ubuda coal mines continues, MCL could not keep its promise, said General Manager, MCL, Lakhanpur area, AK Singh.

“We have requested the Jharsuguda administration to deploy police force for removal of overburden from quarry No.6 of Ubuda mines as we face problems in raising coal. The district collector has assured us that the same will be complied with from October 16,” he added.The coal crisis issue was discussed at a meeting convened by Jharsuguda collector Saroj Samal on Sunday. The MCL officials assured to supply 18,000 tonnes of coal from Monday and increase it to 20,000 tonnes.

“We are expecting a better result from the rehabilitation and peripheral development advisory committee (RPDAC) meeting which is scheduled on October 15. Coal supply situation will improve only after the demands of locals are resolved,” OPGC sources said.Even after the closure of one 210 MW unit, the other unit of similar capacity is running at about 75 pc of its generating capacity.

The two new units of 660 MW capacity each are running at sub-optimal level of 60 pc PLF (plant load factor) ostensibly due to short supply of coal. Power generated from OPGC’s Ib Thermal Power Station (ITPS) was consumed in the State.The Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (Gridco), the bulk power supplier to the State, said the closure of one unit of ITPS will not adversely impact power situation in the State as the hydro power position is comfortable.“We have made alternative arrangement to tackle the situation. There is no immediate problem to the State,” said Gridco CMD Sourabh Garg.

Crisis looms

Two new units of 660 MW capacity each are running at sub-optimal level of 60 pc PLF due to short supply of coal

Power generated from OPGC’s Ib Thermal Power Station was consumed in the State

MCL had assured to supply 18,000 tonnes of coal from Monday and increase it to 20,000 tonnes

The company could deliver 14,000 tonnes of coal on Monday against OPGC’s daily requirement of 24,000

Protest by locals over removal of overburden from Ubuda coal mines prevented MCL from improving fuel supply as promised