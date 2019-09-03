Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP meet on Sept 5 for party polls

Party set to elect State president by year-end when Basanta Panda’s tenure gets over

Published: 03rd September 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi with Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda, Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman at BJP Parliamentary Party meet (File Photo | EPS, Shekhar yadav)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the membership drive over, BJP has set the ball rolling for organisational polls to elect a new State unit president by the year-end when the tenure of the incumbent president Basanta Panda will get over. A meeting of the senior party leaders, including two Union Ministers from the State, Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, has been convened on September 5 to chalk out plans for the organisational elections with the appointment of returning officers for 36 organisational districts.

The membership campaign, which was launched here on July 6 and completed on August 20, is set to increase the BJP’s existing membership by more than 10 lakh, said BJP spokesperson Dilip Mohanty.
Data of the new members enrolled during the August drive are being consolidated and the exact number will be out within a day or two.

Apart from taking stock of the membership drive at the party meeting, which will be attended by national BJP general secretary in-charge of Odisha Arun Singh, MPs, MLAs, district presidents and observers, a decision on a suitable candidate for the top organisational post will be taken.“Election of the party president in the BJP is done in the most democratic manner. It has become a tradition in the party to elect the president through consensus rather than going for the actual election. The same thing may happen this time,” said Mohanty.

The three-year term of Panda, who was elected on January 14, 2016, ended earlier this year. 
However, the organisational election was put on hold by the BJP Parliamentary Board in view of the 2019 general elections.Election of the national president of the BJP will be possible only if more than 50 per cent states become eligible for holding elections. In the same yardstick, election of state president will be possible if more than half of the organisational districts have elected committees.

He said the party targeted to register at least 10 lakh new members, as the BJP’s constitution seeks 20 per cent increase in membership during every drive. However, the number of new members may cross the target as a large number of people have been enrolled in off-line mode.“As per the party’s constitution, we have to enrol 7.2 lakh new members which is 20 per cent of members registered last time to be eligible for holding organisational election for the State unit. We have targeted to add 10 lakh new members before the election,” said Mohanty.

Membership drive
● Membership campaign completed on August 20
● Target to increase existing membership by more than 10 lakh
● Data of the new members being consolidated
● Election of national BJP president will be possible only if more than 50 pc states become eligible for holding elections
● State president election will be possible only if more than half of the organisational districts have elected committees

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP membership drive Dharmendra Pradhan Pratap Sarangi organisational elections BJP spokesperson Dilip Mohanty Arun Singh BJP general secretary in-charge of Odisha
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp