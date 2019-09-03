Sonam Kapoor opens Lalchnd Lalchnd Jewellers’ new outlet in Bhubaneshwar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor mesmerised all with her sense of style during the launch of a jewellery store in Bhubaneswar on Monday. The actor was in the City to inaugurate the flagship store of Lalchnd Jewellers at Raghunathpur, Nandankanan road. Elegantly dressed in a floor-length red gown, the style icon revealed her fascination for Odisha.

“I am excited to be in Bhubaneswar. I love Odissi. It has always fascinated me,” she said. The actor also took the opportunity to promote her new film ‘Zoya Factor’ which will hit the theatres on September 25.

The three-storey outlet, measuring 30,000 square feet, will house unique and fashionable jewellery in gold, silver, diamond and platinum.

“The store has been inaugurated by the style icon herself. Thus, for anything stylish, visit the store,” said Sunjoy Hans, the owner of LalchAnd Jewellers. Ollywood actor Barsha Priyadarshini was also present at the inauguration programme.