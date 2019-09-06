Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odissi dancers pay tribute to Guru Kelucharan with ‘Dashavataara’ act

The seven-day OMC Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award Festival in Bhubaneswar starts with Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra's celebrated composition from 1959, rearranged by his senior disciples.

Published: 06th September 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Disciples of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra perform at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On Teachers' Day, what could have been a more apt tribute than an Odissi disciple presenting her Guru’s choreographed Nrutya on the stage. It was on such occasion at Rabindra Mandap on Thursday during the inauguration of the seven-day OMC Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award Festival.

One of the senior disciples of Guruji, Meera Das and her troupe performed the famed Odissi Abhinaya, ‘Dashavataara.’ In 1947, Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra had performed ‘Dashavataara’ for the first time in a duet with artiste Laxmipriya for a ‘nataka’ or drama titled ‘Sadhava Jhia’. The act was directed by Guru Pankaj Charan Das.

Later in 1959, he composed ‘Dashavataara’ based on Astapadi Geeta Govinda by poet Jayadev. However, Guru Meera Das’s presentation of the dance was a little different from the original. Though she had kept the fundamentals of ‘Nrutya’ unaltered, the ‘sancharis’ were modified.

The 15-minute act depicted the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu. The item was rearranged as a group presentation, featuring the Guru herself and her disciples Sasmita, Puspa, Priyanka, Bidya, Sweekruti, Munmun and Bhagyashree. Specially curated for the show, her next piece was a pure-dance act. Titled  'Taala Roopa' or Moods of Rhythm, the act had been choreographed by Guru Meera Das.

"I have used the traditional percussion instruments of Odisha from the group dance, including Manjira, Mardala, Khanjani, and others," she said.

The act celebrated the concept of romance and love through various rhythmic patterns. The rhythm was composed by Dhaneswar Swain. Noted Ghazal and Bhajan singer, Anup Jalota, had also mesmerised the audience with his soulful renditions.

The festival will be a confluence of music and dance, throughout. On September 6, musicians Deepak Pandit, Paras Nath and U. Rajesh will present a classical music fusion, followed by an Odissi group performance by Suravi group. Guru Aruna Mohanty's group will also perform the same day. Next day, Sarangi player, Sabir Khan, will enthral the audience with his tunes.

Artiste Niharika Mohanty and artistes of Rudraksha Foundation will perform Odissi. Hindustani classical singer Indrani Mukherjee will perform on September 8, while artiste Debasmita Bhattacharya will play the Sarod the next day. Disciples of Guru Ileana Citaristi will perform on September 9.

For Odissi vocal, the organisers have roped in Bijay Kumar Jena.

The festival will conclude with the dance production by Guru Ratikant's Srjan dance ensemble. The artistes of Srjan will perform ‘Namami Gange.’

The act has been choreographed by Guru Ratikant Mohapatra, scripted by Pandit Nityananda Mishra, and set to Shri Lakshmikant Palit’s music.

‘Namami Gange’ is the story of the descent of mother Ganga from the locks of Lord Shiva. Beginning with an invocation to Ganga, the story of the river starts with the Ashwamedha Yagna of King Sagara.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odissi Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Awards Odissi classical
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp