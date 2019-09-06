Odissi dancers pay tribute to Guru Kelucharan with ‘Dashavataara’ act

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On Teachers' Day, what could have been a more apt tribute than an Odissi disciple presenting her Guru’s choreographed Nrutya on the stage. It was on such occasion at Rabindra Mandap on Thursday during the inauguration of the seven-day OMC Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award Festival.

One of the senior disciples of Guruji, Meera Das and her troupe performed the famed Odissi Abhinaya, ‘Dashavataara.’ In 1947, Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra had performed ‘Dashavataara’ for the first time in a duet with artiste Laxmipriya for a ‘nataka’ or drama titled ‘Sadhava Jhia’. The act was directed by Guru Pankaj Charan Das.

Later in 1959, he composed ‘Dashavataara’ based on Astapadi Geeta Govinda by poet Jayadev. However, Guru Meera Das’s presentation of the dance was a little different from the original. Though she had kept the fundamentals of ‘Nrutya’ unaltered, the ‘sancharis’ were modified.

The 15-minute act depicted the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu. The item was rearranged as a group presentation, featuring the Guru herself and her disciples Sasmita, Puspa, Priyanka, Bidya, Sweekruti, Munmun and Bhagyashree. Specially curated for the show, her next piece was a pure-dance act. Titled 'Taala Roopa' or Moods of Rhythm, the act had been choreographed by Guru Meera Das.

"I have used the traditional percussion instruments of Odisha from the group dance, including Manjira, Mardala, Khanjani, and others," she said.

The act celebrated the concept of romance and love through various rhythmic patterns. The rhythm was composed by Dhaneswar Swain. Noted Ghazal and Bhajan singer, Anup Jalota, had also mesmerised the audience with his soulful renditions.

The festival will be a confluence of music and dance, throughout. On September 6, musicians Deepak Pandit, Paras Nath and U. Rajesh will present a classical music fusion, followed by an Odissi group performance by Suravi group. Guru Aruna Mohanty's group will also perform the same day. Next day, Sarangi player, Sabir Khan, will enthral the audience with his tunes.

Artiste Niharika Mohanty and artistes of Rudraksha Foundation will perform Odissi. Hindustani classical singer Indrani Mukherjee will perform on September 8, while artiste Debasmita Bhattacharya will play the Sarod the next day. Disciples of Guru Ileana Citaristi will perform on September 9.

For Odissi vocal, the organisers have roped in Bijay Kumar Jena.

The festival will conclude with the dance production by Guru Ratikant's Srjan dance ensemble. The artistes of Srjan will perform ‘Namami Gange.’

The act has been choreographed by Guru Ratikant Mohapatra, scripted by Pandit Nityananda Mishra, and set to Shri Lakshmikant Palit’s music.

‘Namami Gange’ is the story of the descent of mother Ganga from the locks of Lord Shiva. Beginning with an invocation to Ganga, the story of the river starts with the Ashwamedha Yagna of King Sagara.