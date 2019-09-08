BJP slams Odisha government for police lathi-charge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday criticised State Government for the hurried manner in which the new Motor Vehicle laws are implemented without sensitising people.

“We fully support the amended provisions of Motor Vehicle Act. However, it was the responsibility of the State Government to sensitise the people about the new provisions and the stiffer penalties provided under the new law,” State BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty told reporters.

He said the public reaction at Rajmahal Square is the outcome of their pilled up anger over collection of hefty penalties from violators of traffic rules and not for maintaining vehicle documents