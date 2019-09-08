Jaga, Balia back home, admitted to SCB Medical 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The separated conjoined twins of Kandhamal, popular as Jaga and Balia, returned to Odisha from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday after two years of treatment in the National Capital. Accompanied by a team of doctors from AIIMS, SCB Medical College and Hospital here, officials of Khandhamal district administration and Odisha Niwas in Delhi, the twins reached Cuttack railway station at 3.25 pm along with their parents.

Later, the separated twins were taken to SCBMCH in a special ambulance and kept in a special cabin with ICU facility at trauma care unit. “The 14-member medical team, constituted by SCBMCH authority under the chairmanship of Head of Neurosurgery Department Prof Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, has started looking after the separated twins with respect to their diet, physiotherapy, treatment and nursing after a thorough consultation with AIIMS doctors,” said SCBMCH Emergency Officer Dr Bhubanananda Moharana.

The medical team of SCB will be in touch with AIIMS doctors and seek or get suggestions for providing necessary treatment to the separated twins, he informed. Briefing media persons at SCBMCH, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das said the twins who were born conjoined to Bhuyan Kanhar and Puspanjali Kanhar of Milipada in Kandhamal district in April 2015 were taken to Delhi AIIMS for treatment on July 13, 2017 at the initiation of Odisha Government.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sanctioned Rs 1 crore from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the twins suffering from a rare craniopagus disorder were successfully surgically separated at AIIMS through two surgeries on August 28 and October 25, 2017, Das said. Out of Rs 1 crore, Rs 21,83,916 so far been expended towards the surgery and other expenses, he said and added that the State Government will oversee complete treatment of the twins at SCBMCH till they grow fit, he added.