Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation gears up for Durga Puja in city

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to the puja committees for a smooth and peaceful Dusshera in the city this year.



The SOP was issued during a preparatory meeting chaired by BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary here to ensure foolproof arrangements for the ensuing Durga Puja.

Additional Commissioner of BMC Surath Chandra Mallik said as per the SOP, the committees have to obtain No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the civic body to organise the puja.



While use of polythene and single-use plastic products is completely banned in and around the puja pandals during the festival, the committees must adopt adequate fire safety measures and avoid use of synthetic materials to prevent fire mishap.



A single-window facility has been put in place from last year to issue NOC, he added.

This apart, the committees have been asked to share information about roads and street lights in their areas that need immediate repair with the civic body.



Mallick said, “The BMC’s City Engineer will also send teams to check condition of roads and carry out repair work, while the Assistant Executive Engineer of electrical division of the corporation will take up the repair work of street lights.”

The BMC Commissioner asked the drainage division officials to ensure that the drains are properly desilted and rainwater doesn’t overflow on roads near puja pandals.



The City Engineer has been directed to ensure that idols are immersed on the temporary ponds set up on the outskirts of the city to prevent pollution of rivers and water bodies.



Representatives of around 45 puja committees attended the meeting.