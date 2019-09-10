Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation gears up for Durga Puja in city

Additional Commissioner of BMC Surath Chandra Mallik said as per the SOP, the committees have to obtain No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the civic body to organise the puja.

Published: 10th September 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Durga Pooja will begin from Oct 4 2019.

Durga Pooja will begin from Oct 4 2019.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to the puja committees for a smooth and peaceful Dusshera in the city this year. 

The SOP was issued during a preparatory meeting chaired by BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary here to ensure foolproof arrangements for the ensuing Durga Puja.

Additional Commissioner of BMC Surath Chandra Mallik said as per the SOP, the committees have to obtain No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the civic body to organise the puja.

While use of polythene and single-use plastic products is completely banned in and around the puja pandals during the festival, the committees must adopt adequate fire safety measures and avoid use of synthetic materials to prevent fire mishap.

A single-window facility has been put in place from last year to issue NOC, he added.

This apart, the committees have been asked to share information about roads and street lights in their areas that need immediate repair with the civic body.

Mallick said, “The BMC’s City Engineer will also send teams to check condition of roads and carry out repair work, while the Assistant Executive Engineer of electrical division of the corporation will take up the repair work of street lights.”

The BMC Commissioner asked the drainage division officials to ensure that the drains are properly desilted and rainwater doesn’t overflow on roads near puja pandals. 

The City Engineer has been directed to ensure that idols are immersed on the temporary ponds set up on the outskirts of the city to prevent pollution of rivers and water bodies. 

Representatives of around 45 puja committees attended the meeting. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Durga Pooja Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp