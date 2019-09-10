Support for amended Motor Vehicle Act in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of All Odisha Caterer, Tent, Light and Flower Owners’ Welfare Association on Monday extended unanimous support to the enforcement for amended Motor Vehicle Act in the state.



During its coordination committee meeting held here, the association welcomed the new traffic rules.



Senior member of the association Prabodh Kumar Das said, “It is the duty of every citizen to support the new traffic norms which would help in maintaining road safety. Many cities in our country are having a special timing and different roads for transporting of goods. But we face difficulties while transporting goods inside the Twin City.”