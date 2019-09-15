Home Cities Bhubaneswar

President Kovind likely to lay stone for ‘Paika Bidroh’ memorial in Khurda

Pradhan and Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi visited the proposed site at the foothills of historic Barunei Fort in Khurdha and reviewed the preparation ahead of the President’s visit.

Published: 15th September 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 01:26 PM

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to lay the foundation stone for construction of ‘Paika Bidroh’ memorial during his visit to the State on September 27.

“If the President gives his consent, the ceremony will be held on September 27,” Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told media persons during his visit to the site near Khurda on Saturday.

Pradhan and Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi visited the proposed site at the foothills of historic Barunei Fort in Khurdha and reviewed the preparation ahead of the President’s visit.

While commemorating 200 years of ‘Paika Bidroh’, the ‘First War of Independence’ against British rule, the Centre had made provision for construction of a memorial near Barunei hills.

“The proposed memorial will be a tourism destination showcasing the heroic saga and valour of the Paikas.

This will inspire the future generation,” said Pradhan who had requested the state government to identify land for the memorial. Following the request, the state government had announced to provide 10 acres of land for the purpose.

During his two-day visit, the President will also attend a function at the Army Air Defence College near Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

On Friday, Director General of Police Bijay Kumar Sharma held a preparatory meeting to discuss the security arrangements for the President’s visit.

“Security arrangements during the President’s visit is done according to the Blue Book. At the preparatory meeting matters related to his security were discussed with police, intelligence officers, Central Industrial Security Force officers and Biju Patnaik International Airport officials,” Sharma said.

