10-yr-old elephant dies in Odisha's Nandankanan Zoo of herpes virus infection

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A ten-year-old male elephant Chandan died at Nandankanan Zoological Park on Sunday, possibly due to herpesvirus infection. 

“The elephant showed symptoms of illness on Friday. The symptoms included reduced appetite, swollen glands on both sides of face and nasal discharge,” said Jayant Kumar Das, Deputy Director, Nandankanan Zoological Park.

“Zoo veterinarians started Chandan’s treatment on the same day as per the advice of experts from Assam and city-based Centre for Wildlife Health and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT).

However, it died on Sunday,” Das said, adding that zoo officials can ascertain the exact cause of Chandan’s death only after receiving post-mortem report.

Chandan was rescued from Chandaka forest in July, 2010 and shifted to the zoo.

Following Chandan’s death, the zoo has six female elephants. Of them, three are below the age of 15 and therefore, highly susceptible.

“Steps are being taken to contain the spread of the virus. Preventive treatment will be provided to the under-15 female elephants for seven days from Monday where they will be given anti-viral doses,” said Das.

Elephant endotheliotropic herpesviruses (EEHV) is a type of herpes virus which causes highly fatal hemorrhagic disease when transmitted to young Asian elephants and has a very high mortality rate.

The disease can be treated with quick administration of antiviral drugs but has only been effective in a few cases.

