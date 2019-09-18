Six Municipal Service pavilions to come up in Bhubaneshwar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking the ‘Smart City’ tag a step ahead, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon have six state-of-the-art Municipal Service Pavilions in the Capital to extend citizen-centric services under one roof. Two pavilions each will be set up in the city’s North, South-West and South-East Zones.

“Civic authorities have started identifying locations for setting up of these pavilions which will be located close to the newly set-up ward offices for public convenience,” said BMC deputy commissioner Srimanta Mishra.

Once functional, the pavilions will provide various municipal services including facilities like Kalyan Mandap and Yatri Niwas reservations, provision of water tankers and cesspool vehicles, issue of trade license and new as well as revised Aadhar cards.

According to sources, BMC is also mulling provision of passport service facilities at these pavilions with the help of Regional Passport Office and has estimated the project at `45 lakh which will be allocated by the Housing and Urban Development. Each pavilion will be constructed on a minimum 600 square feet area and will be run by Common Service Centres as outsourcing by the civic body.