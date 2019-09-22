Four qualify in written test for Orissa High Court's 22 judge posts

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Only four candidates have qualified in the written examination conducted by the Orissa High Court for appointment to 22 vacancies in the cadre of District Judge in the state.



The candidates to qualify for interview were expected to secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate in the two written papers with not less than 45 per cent in individual paper. As many as 352 candidates had been declared eligible for the written test held on July 28.



The High Court through an advertisement had invited applications for filling up 14 posts through limited competitive examination for 2019 for judicial officers who had completed five years of service.

In a separate advertisement, applications were invited for filling up eight posts by direct recruitment from the Bar for law graduates with minimum seven years of experience and age not below 35 years and not above 45 years.



According to official notifications, 335 candidates were found eligible to appear at the written examination for direct recruitment from the Bar after scrutiny of applications. Similarly, 17 candidates were eligible to take the limited competitive examination for judicial officers.

The results of written examination notified by the Registrar (Administration) recently said only three candidates had qualified in the written examination for direct recruitment from the Bar. Likewise, only one candidate had qualified in the limited competitive examination for judicial officers.



All the four successful candidates in the two categories have been directed to appear in the interview scheduled to be held on September 30 at 3 pm in the Old Conference Hall of the High Court.