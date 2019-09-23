Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Literary Festival: Author Kalpish talks about transforming fact to fiction

Or the likes of Khaled Hosseini, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Atul Gawande and of course Kalpish Ratna.

Published: 23rd September 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Authors Dr Kalpana Swaminathan and Deepanjana Pal speak on ‘Synapse to Murder: Transforming Fact into Fiction’ | ( Photo | Biswanath Swain )

By V Lalita
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Many physicians over the centuries have earned more fame for their writings than with their scalpel. Take Anton Chekov, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Oliver Wendell Holmes and Robin Cook for example.

Or the likes of Khaled Hosseini, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Atul Gawande and of course Kalpish Ratna. The list of doctors writing for passion and earning recognition is quite an impressive and long one. But why are we talking physician writers?

Kalpana Swaminathan and Ishrat Syed, doctor duo which writes under the pseudonym Kalpish Ratna, have authored fiction that spans a unique range of history, medical information, science and speculation, all tied in through genre-defying storytelling.

Kalpana who captured audience attention on the concluding day of Odisha Literary Festival, spoke about ‘Synapse to murder: Transforming fact into fiction’ at the session chaired by author Deepanjana Pal.

The stories in their novel revolve around thought, memory and the field of neurology. The writers start with a fact, research it and give it a medical connect, binding humanities and medical science together, which gives their books a new dimension, she said.

With the subject itself requiring some understanding for school students, who were also a part of the session, the physician-author said synapse in medical terms is a junction between two nerve cells, consisting of a minute gap across which impulses pass by diffusion of a neurotransmitter. 

Beginning her session by elaborating through various picture stories, she said, synapse, as in the novel, explores the time travel of memory on the edge of cataclysms. Drawing a comparison she says “we live in a space which is constantly changing and we change too.”

From the barbaric act of terrorist at Leopold Cafe in Mumbai to the Rudyard Kipling House where bust of Kipling has been receiving floral tributes and incense for more than 30 years by a man who never actually knew who the legendary man was, Kalpana said we all live in a space where the mind takes time to generate information after a shocking unexpected event.

The session concluded with the author leaving the audience in a virtual synapse, wanting to read her novel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
odisha literary festival Kalpana Swaminathan Ishrat Syed Kalpish Ratna
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp