Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Literary Festival: Discussion on changing gender narrative in Indian literature 

Deepanjana, author of crime fiction ‘Hush a Bye Baby’, said a lot of things in her book is about the inherent sexism that women face everyday, be it homemakers or writers.  

Published: 23rd September 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai with panelists Shanta Gokhale, Kishwar Desai, Minnie Vaid, Samhita Arni and Deepanjana Pal during a session on ‘Women’s Voices: Waiting to be Heard’ in Bhubaneswar

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Are women voices emerging in the Indian literary scene?

Authors Shanta Gokhale, Kishwar Desai, Minnie Vaid, Samhita Arni and Deepanjana Pal speaking at the ‘Women’s Voices: Waiting to be Heard’ session of Odisha Literary Festival had diverse answers to the question. Deepanjana, Shanta and Samhita viewed that gender as a narrative is changing in Indian literature.

Although more and more women writers are writing about women subjects these days and the tribe of women writers is increasing, it still has a long way to go. 

Deepanjana, author of crime fiction ‘Hush a Bye Baby’, said a lot of things in her book is about the inherent sexism that women face everyday, be it homemakers or writers.  

“As an industry, the English publishing scene is largely women-dominated and that has created a space for women writers. But a woman writer still cannot make a living from just writing. Besides, there are no diverse voices in women’s writing. We have had the same kind of women writers and more or less the same subjects but we should look beyond that”, she said, adding that there should be more Dalit, tribal and Muslim women writers in the country today.

Shanta, also a playwright and theatre critic, shared her experiences and struggles as a woman writer while Kishwar spoke about her idea of writing a play on Devika Rani, the trailblazing actress who changed the perception of women in Indian cinema.

Similarly, Samhita who has been writing about women characters in Indian mythology, spoke about her latest book, ‘The Prince’ where she attempts to delve into the rage of the central character Kannagi who took revenge on the Pandyan King of Madurai as he had wrongfully put her husband Kovalan to death. She said the expression of emotion in Indian literature is very gendered.

Minnie, author of ‘Those Magnificent Women and their Flying Machines: ISRO’S Mission to Mars’ that

released this year, said during the process of writing her novel on ISRO’s women scientists, she found out that they have taken their gender tag very lightly.

“I was struck by the attitude of the women scientists who despite sending rockets to moon, feel that managing home is also their responsibility.

While interviewing women scientists associated with Mangalyaan, I saw that they were very casual about working day and night on the Mars Orbiter Mission and also looking after their families and children”, she said. 

However, Minnie felt that the times have changed for women writers. They, she said, are not just shining torches on various issues, people and subjects that men writers would not dare to do. This is the time for women writing in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Literary Festival
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp