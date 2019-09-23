Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Literary Festival: Should films be based on conspiracies?

Vivek’s film is based on the mystery surrounding the death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The director said conspiracy is one of the most favoured genres of filmmakers. 

Published: 23rd September 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Vivek Agnihotri, Ashutosh and Kaveree Bamzai during the session ‘Matinee Ideal-From Netaji to Modiji |( Photo | Irfana )

By Sandeep Dwivedy
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Should films be based on conspiracies? This question has been asked to several filmmakers in the past but few have put across their views on the matter as convincingly as filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of ‘The Tashkent Files’ fame at the session, ‘Matinee Ideal-From Netaji to Modiji’ at the 8th edition of Odisha Literary Festival 2019.

Vivek’s film is based on the mystery surrounding the death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The director said conspiracy is one of the most favoured genres of filmmakers. 

ALSO READ | Odisha Literature Festival: Literature always a potent weapon for social change, says CM Patnaik

However, his co-panelist, former Aam Aadmi Party leader and journalist Ashutosh said filmmakers must concentrate on movies that are based on real life. Citing the example of Nixon by Oliver Stone and Lincoln by Steven Spielberg, he said films in Hollywood are made after extensive research while the ones back home are not. 

Vivek countered by saying Oliver Stone also made JFK, a film based on the assassination of former President of USA John F Kennedy. Conspiracy theories become truth when journalists fail to do their duty of asking questions. The director defended the Hindi film industry by citing his own efforts of four years that went into the making of ‘The Tashkent Files’.

ALSO READ | Odisha Literary Festival: There’s Mantoiyat in all of us, says director Nandita Das

The discussion veered towards nationalism. Vivek, who has been vocal on his views, said nationalism is not just about serving in the armed forces. A man can be a nationalist if he is honest and has integrity. Ashutosh, who has been putting across his views on the issue convincingly on the national platform for years, said threats to scribes have become a regular occurrence nowadays. A few who dare take on the establishment run the risk of losing their jobs, he said.

“This is the reason journalists nowadays prefer to side with those in power. I have been receiving threat messages on my phone as I often speak on the present state of affairs in the country. Such things were unheard of before 2014,” Ashutosh said.

Stating that the time has come to ponder whether democracy is in danger in the garb of national security, the author of ‘Hindu Rashtra’, said he is not averse to Hindutva. Rather it is the narrative of labelling everyone who dares speak against the establishment as anti-national is what is wrong in the society today.

This only provided an opportunity to Vivek to describe Ashutosh as someone who likes to play the victim card. The author of ‘Urban Naxals: The Making of Buddha in a Traffic Jam’ said leftists have the habit of blaming the establishment for everything that is wrong with the society. 

Vivek said people are more secure nowadays than ever before and nationalism, in fact, has found its true voice in the society. Taking on Ashutosh head-on, asked, “You are abusing Modi every day. Tell me where is emergency”? In fact, democracy is not drying, it has become stronger than ever before.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Literary Festival
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp