Odisha Literary Festival: Social media is alcohol, consume it responsibly, says Subroto Bagchi

Subroto Bagchi suggested students to focus more on creating their portfolio instead of bio-data.

Entrepreneur and Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority ( Photo | Twitter )

BHUBANESWAR: Social media is like alcohol and one should consume it responsibly. Instead of wasting time on social media platforms, youngsters should work for creating values, opined renowned entrepreneur and Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Subroto Bagchi on Sunday. 

Addressing the 8th edition of Odisha Literary Festival here on ‘How to sell your skills and win the world’, Bagchi said in today’s world where everyone wants to be digitally active, one shouldn’t be obsessed with social media.

“We shouldn’t work for social media, rather make it work for us,” he said. 

Bagchi advised the young generation to communicate well. “Since there is attention deficiency in the world overloaded with information, we need to communicate well,” he said. He also advised youngsters to be grateful to humble beginnings and accept failure. 

“Most young people look for a fabulous start in life. We have to be grateful for small starts and work towards turning these small starts into big things,” he said.  Citing instances of his own failures, the entrepreneur said, “The first company I started along with some others at the age of 28 struggled for three years and closed down. However, despite all odds, 20 years later, I was able to co-found Mindtree, the firm which was recently taken over by L&T for $2 billion and employs around 20,000 people worldwide,” he said.

He suggested students to focus more on creating their portfolio instead of bio-data. “Bio-data is obsolete, we need to make our portfolios. What we have done is more important than what we have studied,” Bagchi said.

In his 25-minute masterclass session moderated by senior journalist and writer Kaveree Bamzai, the OSDA Chairman asked youngsters to never settle for less in life. “Be authentic, inclusive, rooted and try do something above the routine job to win the world. You win only when the world wins,” he said. 

Moreover, he asked youngsters to be courageous, show off their skills bravely and have the ability to assimilate to sell these skills. “To succeed in life one must need to have an imagination,” added Bagchi before signing off.

