Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Literary Festival: Use technology, promote Odia chorus grows

Noted writer and senior IPS officer Debashis Panigrahy differed and said glorious days of Odia language and literature are not gone, efforts have to be made to restore it.

Published: 23rd September 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Resident Editor of TNIE Siba Mohanty with writers Tarab Khan, Gourahari Das, Debashis Panigrahi and Saqti Mohanty at a session on Odia literature.

Deputy Resident Editor of TNIE Siba Mohanty with writers Tarab Khan, Gourahari Das, Debashis Panigrahi and Saqti Mohanty at a session on Odia literature. I ( Photo | EPS )

By Manoranjan Panda
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Is Odia language dying? Where is its literature heading? Has it kept pace with contemporary regional, national and international languages? Does it reflect Odia society of today? 

All these questions were hotly debated at a session on ‘The Word in Odisha: Dead or Alive?’ at the concluding day of Odisha Literary Festival here on Sunday.

Four panelists stressed use of technology to promote Odia language and literature. They were unanimous that Odia literature needs more translation to transcend geographical boundaries and called for a bigger active role by non-residents Odias like Bengalis, Malayalis and Kannadigas do.

Noted litterateur Gourahari Das recalled how linguistic movement gave a new life to Odia language and literature in 1860s.

Legends like Sarala Das and Fakir Mohan Senapati set the era of modern Odia literature by displaying unmatched courage in the face of fierce challenges from Bengali.

Now English poses a new challenge but Odia literature has to expand its scope to remain meaningful, he added.

“One language dies every 14 days. As many as half of world’s 6,000 languages are expected to be extinct by end of this century as communities are abandoning their native tongues in favour of English, French or Spanish,” he added. Odia ranks 37 among these languages and sixth classical language in the country but still facing a threat from its own people and society as Odias do not respect their own language, he said.

Young writer Saqti Mohanty, author of ‘Ardhasatya’ and ‘Casino’, said only a few copies of popular Odia writers sell but demand for English novels is in lakhs. “Lack of quality literature, cinema, music and journalism as well as absence of pride in language and influence of orthodox minds are symptoms of a dying language,” Mohanty said.

“In order to promote the language, Odia needs to be included in Google search engine besides launching of an online course and making it compulsory in private schools,” he suggested.

Noted writer and senior IPS officer Debashis Panigrahy differed and said glorious days of Odia language and literature are not gone. Efforts have to be made to restore it.

“To revive and enrich the language, we must adopt an acculturation strategy involving all art forms including theatre, cinema, music and literature. We must use technology innovatively to advance the cause of promotion of Odia language. Though technology can sustain and stimulate literature, it cannot create literature. The prime job is to motivate youth to read Odia literature and write in the language,” he said.

Artist and author Tarab Khan pointed out Israel showed the way by displaying a strong national will which has revived a dead language like Hebrew. 

“Imbibing culture through language, China has promotes theories of Chinese philosopher Confucius in a great way. Tamil Nadu Government provides incentives and subsidies to Tamil writers and publishers. Odisha should take a cue to preserve the language and cultural heritage of the state. Translation and digitisation of Odia literary works and making it accessible are the need of the hour,” said Khan, whose book “Dancing with the clouds” was published recently.

 Panigrahy said, it is about time to rebrand Odia language and literature by developing a sense of cultural ownership among Odia people. Odia language must be treated as language of knowledge and science, he opined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Literary Festival Odia literature
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp