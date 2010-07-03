Home Cities Chennai

Glimpse into a luxurious life

Pradeep Dadha is not only an authority on luxury in Chennai but has also married the BPO revolution to his family\'s well established pharma industry to create one of the most impressive succes

Published: 03rd July 2010 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

3jul_pradeep

Pradeep Dadha is not only an authority on luxury in Chennai but has also married the BPO revolution to his family's well established pharma industry to create one of the most impressive success stories, says Bhanu.

There is no doubt that Chennai is changing. I love the fact that there are new roads and buildings emerging everywhere and am delighted at the variety of restaurants and cultural activities happening all around us.

Actually, I even love how today you can buy flash t-shirts and Starbuck-stylecoffee- mugs as souvenirs of the city rather than the traditional Tanjore plates and paintings.

Part of the change that I see around me is also a dramatic shift to a more cosmopolitan way of life and a growing dedication to luxury lifestyle products manifesting in the middle classes.

“Luxury is a market that people love to look at and imbibe in,” says Pradeep Dadha — pharmaceutical magnate and owner of premium fashion store Kimaya Avenue. “Once you get hooked on luxury products, the addiction goes on and on. Because of the high cost of the items people are reluctant or cautious when they first buy an expensive watch or pen or car and then you just can’t get out of it,” he laughs making luxury products seem like another drug he manufactures.

“People’s habits are changing and their likes and dislikes are being influenced by what they see going on around them. With major events like Chennai Fashion and with the number of luxury cars being driven or designer labels being worn, Chennai is changing and not only becoming more like Mumbai or Delhi but also like the rest of the world,” he says.

“I think the internet has made everything a totally different ball game. It has opened horizons way we are going back to our roots in how we do business,” he reflects. “In my great grand-father’s day business was done on trust. It was a time when you didn’t need to have physical contact or even know each other to buy or sell goods and we seem to be going back to that system now with the internet.” In his bid to propel his family’s long running pharmaceutical company into the future, Pradeep has set up a new division where the internet is used to market Indian made pharma products to people all over the world.

“ My family moved to Madras from Rajasthan in 1906 and just like so many others we have really thrived in the business climate of the south. The south has consistently outperformed the rest of India and is a buoyant and lucrative economy,” he states.

“I was born in Chennai, I grew up here, went to school and college here. I love living here and I love the fact that this city is constantly changing … for the better.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp