For cupid-struck Damini (20), daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Cheran, her former school head master’s home is the new refuge.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted custody of the girl, who wanted to go with her lover Chandru, to the Head Master and Correspondent of Shri Shrine Velankannai Higher Secondary School in T Nagar. A Division Bench comprising justices V Dhanapalan and C T Selvam, hearing a habeas corpus petition, passed the order taking into consideration her safety until further orders.

On Monday, Damini remained firm in going to the house of her lover Chandru, leaving her parents in tears in the open court.

She had been shifted to noted advocate N G R Prasad’s residence for a day on the Court’s directive on Monday.

Considering the condition prevailing at Damini’s parental home as also at the house of her ‘would be’ mother-in-law Easwari Ammal, who filed the HCP, the Bench said it would be appropriate to send Damini to a safe place.

As such, it entrusted Damini’s custody with B K K Pillai, HM and Correspondent of Shri Shrine Velankani Higher Secondary School, until further orders. The case was adjourned to August 21, when all parties, including Damini, should be present before the Court.

Earlier, the judges talked with Damini for long hours. Thereafter, they enquired with the petitioner, assisted by her daughter, and then Cheran.

In their brief order in the evening, the Bench observed that all of them explained the background leading to the present situation and expressed that Damini’s well-being was their prime concern. They also stated the best efforts taken by them for that.

“At this stage, we are more concerned about the safety and protection of the parties as they are prominent personalities in their respective fields. It is more important that certain forces should not play some role in the given situation.

“Ultimately, they have come out with a suggestion that in order to ease out the situation, considering the family condition prevailing in Damini’s house as also at the petitioner’s place, it would be appropriate to ask her to stay at a place which would be conducive and provide a congenial atmosphere which will be more beneficial for safety and protection of the girl...,” the bench said and gave the direction.