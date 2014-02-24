With the goal of inculcating scientific temper and a sense of inquiry among school students, Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre conducted a National Inter-School Science Exhibition and talent contest recently.

Students from over 70 schools in the city participated with their exhibits which brought their scientific inquiry to the fore. Around 300 students divided into groups of 3 each displayed their exhibits that dealt with various aspects of life and material sciences.

The programme was inaugurated by Kutralingam, Principal Secretary, TN Government, who advised the students to build a sense of questioning about things happening around.

Prize winners of the national talent search competitions held earlier in the month from Kancheepuram district and Chennai received their awards at a function held prior to the exhibition.