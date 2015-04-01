CHENNAI: Having expanded significantly on the infrastructure front over the last 50 years of its existence, the management of Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College believes that this has put them on track to achieve excellence in research, according to college principal M Venkatramanan.

A lavish ceremony was organised to commemorate the college’s golden jubilee on Monday, which was attended by dignitaries including Union Minister for Power, Piyush Goyal, the institute’s senior most founding member Govind Das Purushotham Das and the spiritual guru guiding the institute’s founders, Pujyashri Dhrumil Kumarji Mahoday from Vadodara.

S Venkatramanan said that as many as four departments have started PhD and MPhil sections in recent years pointing to their growing excellence in research. “Providing the infrastructure for research will make students not wanna go outside,” he said.

He thanked the college’s secretary, P Haridas and chairman, Krishnadas Purushothamdas for having given a free hand to administer the college. “With their support, over the last 50 years this college has seen an investment of `60 crore,” he said.

During the ceremony, the Minister unveiled four new academic blocks which has been named after rivers Krishna, Ganga, Yamuna and Godavari. A fifth administrative block has been innovatively named Sangam, denoting convergence. “These blocks will run MBA and self-financing courses among others. One block will be a sports complex,” said Venkatramanan.

Piyush Goyal lauded the college for including moral education. “India has more goodness than evil because of its values. The value of giving back to the society is what separates India from other countries,” he said. The Minister also thanked Chairman and MD of The New Indian Express, Manoj Kumar Sonthalia for the opportunity to be a part of the event.

The institution has also applied for College with Potential for Excellence and is awaiting Madras University approval to start seven new under graduate and one post graduate course for the upcoming academic year.

Both Goyal and Pujyashri Dhrumil Kumarji Mahoday lauded the efforts of the founding members and chairman in actively running the institution despite their seniority. The dignitaries unveiled busts of the institute’s donors Amichund Doss Dwaraka Doss and Jumna Doss Dwaraka Doss.