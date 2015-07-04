CHENNAI: The final list of the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011 is likely to be released in Tamil Nadu soon, according to official sources.

The draft list was released in all districts in May and was made public in all panchayats, municipalities and corporation offices for the public to verify the details.

On Friday, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley released the SECC for rural India in New Delhi. However, more than 12 states, including Tamil Nadu, and a few Union Territories are yet to release their final SECC list. Several districts are also yet to release the draft list.

The census, which enumerated the number of people belonging to different castes and tribes and information regarding their houses, vehicles and land, was carried out keeping the 2011 population census as base. However, information on caste break-up has not been revealed.

Of the 1,00,67,849 total households in Tamil Nadu, 56,18,022 (55.80 per cent) are landless and derive major part of their income from manual casual labour, the draft list indicates.

Also, only 4.01 per cent (4,03,911) of the households pay income tax. There are about 4.58 per cent (4,61,277) households with jobs in government sector, 0.065 per cent (65,716) in public sector and 5.83 per cent (5,86,959) with jobs in private sector.

In about 78,60,543 households (78.08 per cent) the income of the highest earning member is less than Rs 5000 a month. As many as 16,03,644 households (15.93 per cent) have a highest earning member who gets between Rs 5,000-10,000 a month. Only 6,02,352 (5.98 per cent) have a member who earns more than Rs 10,000.

The draft list also says that 4,610 households (0.05 per cent) are destitutes and depend on alms.