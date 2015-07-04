CHENNAI: Valliammal Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Anna Nagar East, organised an investiture ceremony for student leaders recently. The chief guest of the event Dr A Kumaresan, Joint Director of Health Services and member of Medical Services Recruitment Board, lit the lamp in the presence of the school chairman A P Maikandan, principal Geetha Ramasubramanian and committee member S Natarajan. All elected leaders of various clubs received a badge and took the oath. The chief guest lauded the management for encouraging students and urged them to have a healthy mind with a positive attitude.