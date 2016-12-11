CHENNAI: The office of JSR Infra Developers, which belongs to sand mining baron Shekar Reddy and executes many projects of Tamil Nadu government was raided by IT officials on Saturday.

A few associates of Reddy were also quizzed by the officials in the company office.

JSR Infra Developers is a Class One contractor for Tamil Nadu and executes a variety of projects funded by World Bank.

The clients of JSR Infra Developers include the Public Works Department, State Highways department, Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation and other government agencies.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate is yet to be pooled in.

An Enforcement Directorate official told Express that they are closely monitoring the case.

It is likely that Enforcement Directorate may participate in the investigation only if a case is filed by investigating agencies such as

the CBI.

Sources said that an income tax offence is not a offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

In Vellore, two days after sealing the houses of Reddy, I-T sleuths opened the seal and raided the two houses of Reddy.