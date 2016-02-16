CHENNAI: Finance Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday told the State Assembly that the State government would send a revised proposal for Athikadavu-Avinashi Flood Canal Project to the Centre immediately and that the preliminary works for the project would commence at once.

“Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has ordered to implement the Athikadavu - Avinashi scheme as an irrigation, groundwater recharge and drinking water scheme forthwith. A revised proposal for the project will be sent to the Centre immediately”, he said, presenting the interim budget for 2016-17.

Panneerselvam said a Detailed Project Report for the Project at a cost of Rs 1,862 crore

was prepared in 2011. “This project envisages diversion of flood surplus of 2,000 cusecs from the Bhavani River at Pillur to 31 Water Resources Department Tanks, 40 Panchayat Union Tanks and 538 Ponds in Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode Districts. This report was sent to Government of India for assistance. However, the then UPA Government did not approve this project”, the Minister recalled