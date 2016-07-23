Expert explains

Justice K Chandru By

CHENNAI: 1 My husband, who has deserted me and my son for last three years has taken away the ration card, gas book etc. Without a ration card, me and my son face lot of problem for residential proof. Kindly advice.

S Meenakshi

Aadhar card is enough for residential proof. If you want a separate ration card for you and for your son you can apply afresh. Same applies for the gas connection also.

2 Will there be any legal ramifications, if I do not close a bank account that I no longer operate? The banks impose fine every time I try to unfreeze such accounts. Can the bank take any legal action on me for not closing the accounts?

Varun Krishnan

Rather than reviving your frozen accounts in which there is hardly any balance, you can forget them. No legal action can be taken against you.

3 Iam the President of Sr Citizens Group of Besant Nagar which is a social service group of senior citizens. We wish to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). How should be go about it ? Is there any court fee ? Should we engage a lawyer? How much time would the case take?

Prof. V Chandrasekhar

Attempt to file a PIL before courts will become bitter pills! There will be no waiver of court fee and lawyers may charge depending upon your paying capacity. Time for disposal will be nobody’s guess. It is best for you to spend your leisure time at Besant Nagar beach.

4 I am a retired officer of Revenue department. On a query about sanction of loan by a Bank in the Issue of New Indian express dated June 25,2016 you have advised that Banks are entitled to insist on Patta for a flat. Can you kindly enlighten what is a Patta, and in what Act or Rules it had been prescribed and issued. How can Flats built on a block of lands having more than one survey number have Patta?

V N Venkataraman

I am surprised that having worked in Revenue Department you wanted enlightenment on what is a Patta. Patta is not a title to property but proof of the govt. having recognised your ownership and the obligation to pay the land tax. The bank can put any condition for granting loans.

5. In February 2011, an American BPO, in which I worked for 9 years, illegally terminated me by concocting poor appraisals of my work. The case I filed against the company is pending for long and I am yet to get any relief. But I have proof that it was a case of caste discrimination. Can I simultaneously file a case under special laws meant for protection of SC/ST communities to seek quick and time-bound relief?

VJ Kumar

Bringing caste in employment problem will not take you anywhere. Pursue your pending case properly.

Justice K Chandru is a former judge of the Madras High Court