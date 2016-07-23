Home Cities Chennai

Expert explains

Published: 23rd July 2016 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2016 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: 1   My husband, who has deserted me and my son for last three years has taken away the ration card, gas book etc. Without a ration card, me and my son face lot of problem for residential proof. Kindly advice.

S Meenakshi

Aadhar card is enough for residential proof.  If you want a separate ration card for you and for your son you can apply afresh. Same applies for the gas connection also.

CHANDRU.jpg 

2 Will there be any legal ramifications, if I do not close a bank account that I no longer operate? The banks impose fine every time I try to unfreeze such accounts. Can the bank take any legal action on me for not closing the accounts?

Varun Krishnan

Rather than reviving your frozen accounts in which there is hardly any balance, you can forget them.  No legal action can be taken against you.

 

3 Iam the President of Sr Citizens Group of Besant Nagar which is a social service group of senior citizens. We wish to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). How should be go about it ? Is there any court fee ? Should we engage a lawyer? How much time would the case take?

Prof. V Chandrasekhar

Attempt to file a PIL before courts will become bitter pills! There will be no waiver of court fee and lawyers may charge depending upon your paying capacity. Time for disposal will be nobody’s guess. It is best for you to spend your leisure time at Besant Nagar beach.

 

4 I am a retired officer of Revenue department. On a query about sanction of loan by a Bank in the Issue of New Indian express dated June 25,2016 you have advised that Banks are entitled to insist on Patta for a flat. Can you kindly enlighten what is a Patta, and in what Act or Rules it had been prescribed and issued. How can Flats built on a block of lands having more than one survey number have Patta?

V N Venkataraman

I am surprised that having worked in Revenue Department you wanted enlightenment on what is a Patta. Patta is not a title to property but proof of the govt. having recognised your ownership and the obligation to pay the land tax. The bank can put any condition for granting loans.

 

5.  In February 2011, an American BPO, in which I worked for 9 years, illegally terminated me by concocting poor appraisals of my work. The case I filed against the company is pending for long and I am yet to get any relief. But I have proof that it was a case of caste discrimination. Can I simultaneously file a case under special laws meant for protection of SC/ST communities to seek quick and time-bound relief?

VJ Kumar

Bringing caste in employment problem will not take you anywhere. Pursue your pending case properly.

 

Justice K Chandru is a former judge of the Madras High Court

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp