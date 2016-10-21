CHENNAI: Activist litigant 'Traffic' KR Ramaswamy, whose crusades against political banners in public places have got him a court-appointed armed police personnel for security, was booked for allegedly spreading rumours about the health of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The Central Crime Branch of the Chennai City Police registered two FIRs against Ramaswamy following two complaints that he had posted a video message on social networking sites on Jaya’s health, which soon went viral.

With this, there are as many as 55 cases have been registered for allegedly spreading rumours about the health of the chief minister, who has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai since September 22.

The cases were booked after Kishore K Swami, who identifies himself as an AIADMK supporter, and another person, Vijayraj, complained to the police last week. Ramaswamy has been booked under IPC sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot- if rioting be committed- if not committed), 503 (Criminal intimidation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

There have been several arrests including cadres and sympathisers of rival parties, and even others including two bank officials who were held after an AIADMK woman cadre involved in a self-help group, also a customer of the bank, complained that she overheard the officers talking ill about the chief minister – among themselves.

This has led to protests from opposition leaders including DMK seniors, who charged the police of targeting rivals of the ruling party. Two DMK cadre even moved the Madras High Court, alleging that the State police was coercing them into deleting their social media account.