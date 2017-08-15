‘Will take god to outer space and show earth’

Sooraj Rajmohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Abhinav Sunder Nayak is a feature film editor who mainly works in Malayalam and Tamil movies. He debuted with the Balaji Mohan directorial,Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, in 2014. His filmography includes Uriyadi (Tamil), Aanandam (Malayalam) and Godha (Malayalam).Currently, he is writing the script for his first directorial venture.



If you had to describe god to a child?

God is your own doings.

What if god was a man...or a woman?

God cannot have a gender.

If there was a dare/challenge you would like to give god what would it be?

I would challenge him/her to make me go to the gym regularly.

If you had the power to grant one gift to god, what would it be?

I would gift the Blu-rays of some of my favourite films.

Your most godly encounter?

I met a drunkard on the street who came to me and commented on my recent tummy gain. He warned me about the health risks and asked me to work out.

A quirky habit that you have in terms of being spiritual or a believer?

I clean my house when I am in need of some spiritual healing. Does that count?

What do you think will offend god?

I think god is already offended by the world and its inhabitants.

If you had to prepare a joke about god and also present it in front of him/her, what would it be?

I would take him/her to outer space and show the earth.

If there was one thing you’d want god to change, what would it be? Why?

I wouldn’t change anything. I strongly believe things are the way they are for a reason. But I might ask him/her for another chance to re-edit my debut film though.

A superpower you would wish for? What would you do with it?

A superpower to control my mind. I would use it to be more decisive in life.

If you’re going to hell, who are the three people you’d want to see there? Why?

My three best friends so that I know I am not the only one suffering.

A one liner that you would throw at god?

‘You gotta check yourself before you wreck yourself’.