Home Cities Chennai

‘Will take god to outer space and show earth’

Abhinav Sunder Nayak is a feature film editor who mainly works in Malayalam and Tamil movies.

Published: 15th August 2017 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2017 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Sooraj Rajmohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Abhinav Sunder Nayak is a feature film editor who mainly works in Malayalam and Tamil movies. He debuted with the Balaji Mohan directorial,Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, in 2014. His filmography includes Uriyadi (Tamil), Aanandam (Malayalam) and Godha (Malayalam).Currently, he is writing the script for his first directorial venture. 


If you had to describe god to a child?
God is your own doings. 

What if god was a man...or a woman?
God cannot have a gender. 

If there was a dare/challenge you would like to give god what would it be?
I would challenge him/her to make me go to the gym regularly.

If you had the power to grant one gift to god, what would it be?
I would gift the Blu-rays of some of my favourite films. 

Your most godly encounter?
I met a drunkard on the street who came to me and commented on my recent tummy gain. He warned me about the health risks and asked me to work out. 

A quirky habit that you have in terms of being spiritual or a believer?
I clean my house when I am in need of some spiritual healing. Does that count?

What do you think will offend god? 
I think god is already offended by the world and its inhabitants. 

If you had to prepare a joke about god and also present it in front of him/her, what would it be? 
I would take him/her to outer space and show the earth. 

If there was one thing you’d want god to change, what would it be? Why?
I wouldn’t change anything. I strongly believe things are the way they are for a reason. But I might ask him/her for another chance to re-edit my debut film though. 

A superpower you would wish for? What would you do with it?
A superpower to control my mind. I would use it to be more decisive in life.

If you’re going to hell, who are the three people you’d want to see there? Why?
My three best friends so that I know I am not the only one suffering. 

A one liner that you would throw at god?
‘You gotta check yourself before you wreck yourself’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp