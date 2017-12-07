City police capture Daswant in Mumbai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AN accused in the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl was nabbed by a Chennai police team in Mumbai on Wednesday after he allegedly killed his mother in her house at Kundrathur here four days ago.

A senior officer confirmed to Express that S Daswant, aged 22, was arrested in Mumbai and he would be brought to Chennai. The officer said that Daswant, who had stolen around 25 sovereigns from his mother S Sarala, after killing her with an iron rod, escaped to Mumbai by train with the help of another suspect whom he befriended in Puzhal prison.

Based on a tip-off given by James who had been detained under the Goondas Act and David, a snatching accused, who Daswant met when he was in Puzhal jail, a team formed by DCP Sarvesh Raj and consisting of Kundrathur inspector Charles and sub-inspector Porpatham and two others, nabbed Daswant from Race Course in Chembur in Mumbai.

The youth, a mechanical engineering graduate, who was earlier residing at Mugalivakkam had been arrested for allegedly murdering the child after sexually assaulting her. Later, he was released on bail. His family moved to Kundrathur. Daswant is suspected to have killed his mother after she denied him money.

Daswant’s father Sekar filed a complaint against his son with Kundrathur police.

Mech engg graduate

